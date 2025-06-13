The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Transcript
Escape from LA! - New World Next Week

Jun 13, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw593/

This week on New World Next Week: Serial killings continue in Syria as the world stops pretending to care; it's Escape From LA time as the controlled demolition of America continues apace; and the Bilderbergers descend on Sweden for their annual shindig.

