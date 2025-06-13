Escape from LA! - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw593/

This week on New World Next Week: Serial killings continue in Syria as the world stops pretending to care; it's Escape From LA time as the controlled demolition of America continues apace; and the Bilderbergers descend on Sweden for their annual shindig.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.