SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw590/

This week on New World Next Week: Qatar donates Air Farce One as security experts roll their eyes; China develops the first thorium nuclear reactor; and Ye heils Hitler in his bizarre new video.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.