Share post
An Announcement From the Ministry of Toothbrushes

The Corbett Report
Oct 23, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/toothbrushes/

Good news, comrades! This year the Ministry of Toothbrushes will not only meet its production quota, but exceed it! And what's more, the technocrats have devised the one and only toothbrush that you will ever need (or be allowed to purchase)! . . . But some are questioning whether government is needed to produce toothbrushes at all. Let's nip that heresy in the bud, shall we? . . . 

See The Art of Liberty for more information about the conference:

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News
Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference - Nov 1st-3rd
a month ago

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
