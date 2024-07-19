Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED??? - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Jul 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw562/

This week on the New World Next Week: the shadow-casters are trying EXTRA HARD to get you to look at the shadows on the cave wall this (s)election cycle; swamp-dweller-in-chief Trump taps Peter Thiel's minion to be his VP; and the MSM tries their darndest to make Bohemian Grove sound boring and unimportant.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Our Summit For Our Future - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Who Had Access to the Twin Towers? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
NATO Stooges Gather in Their Masses for 75th Anniversary - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Banning Chemtrails - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Hall of Shame
  The Corbett Report
Canada Prepares to Flush Turdeau - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
9/11, Internet, Gates and Grub on The Jimmy Dore Show
  The Corbett Report