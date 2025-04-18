Playback speed
Autism Solved by September! - New World Next Week

Apr 18, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw588/

This week on New World Next Week: Real ID is coming for real!; the BRICS are here to save the earth with AI blockchain biometric payment systems; and RFK Jr. promises to get the bottom of the autism epidemic by September.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY'RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE "SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS" LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
