The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
27

Bracing for Bilderberg with Jacob Nordangård

The Corbett Report's avatar
Jacob Nordangård's avatar
The Corbett Report
and
Jacob Nordangård
Jun 11, 2025
27
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/bracing-for-bilderberg/

As the Bilderbergers prepare to descend on Sweden for their annual conclave, author and conspiracy researcher Jacob Nordangård joins us to discuss his newest article, "Bilderbergers over Stockholm: Externalization of the Money Masters Part II."

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture