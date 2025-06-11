Bracing for Bilderberg with Jacob Nordangård

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/bracing-for-bilderberg/

As the Bilderbergers prepare to descend on Sweden for their annual conclave, author and conspiracy researcher Jacob Nordangård joins us to discuss his newest article, "Bilderbergers over Stockholm: Externalization of the Money Masters Part II."

