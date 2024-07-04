Playback speed
Canada Prepares to Flush Turdeau - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Jul 04, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw560/

This week on the New World Next Week: Trudeau (and every other incumbent) is in trouble as half the world goes to the polls this year to throw the bums out; Monsanto drops its lawsuit against the Mexican government over its GM corn ban; and a convicted rapper is ordered to submit his song lyrics to the US government for approval.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
