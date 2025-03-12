Playback speed
Creating Parallel Societies - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Mar 12, 2025
2
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/creating-parallel-societies/

From the depths of the scamdemic to the craziness of the trade wars, we've seen the economic destruction and disruption of our daily lives that can be caused by authoritarians who presume to rule over the world. But the society they are crafting is not the society we have to live in. Join James for this edition of #SolutionsWatch where he explores the concept of parallel societies and the steps that can be taken to create the building blocks for such societies to come about.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
