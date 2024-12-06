Playback speed
Share post
Dark Brandon Pardons His Son - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Dec 06, 2024
4
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw573/

This week on the New World Next Week: South Korea goes pear-shaped as martial law is declared and voted down; Syria reignites with all the acronyms scrambling to regain this square of the chessboard; and Dark Brandon pardons his son on the way out the door.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

