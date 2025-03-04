The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
Decoding the Truman Show . . . with German Subtitles!
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:53
-1:01:53

Decoding the Truman Show . . . with German Subtitles!

The Corbett Report
Mar 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/decoding-the-truman-show/

via Manova.news: In an exclusive interview with Manova, author Tom-Oliver Regenauer and investigative journalist James Corbett discuss how global power structures function and make the human species a victim of its own ambitions.

THIS VIDEO (AND ANY ASSOCIATED ADS THAT MAY PLAY ON IT) COURTESY OF MANOVA ODYSEE / X / YOUTUBE

Chapter // Inhaltsverzeichnis:

00:00 Intro
00:48 Who is James Corbett? // Wer ist James Corbett?
03:24 What is Hopium? // Was ist Hopium?
10:55 The real empire and Germany's role // Das wahre Imperium und Deutschlands Rolle
19:24 Technocracy as the core agenda // Die Kern-Agenda Technokratie
26:54 Alternative Lame/Mainstream-Media / Alternative Mainstream-Medien
38:54 Smartphones, Google and algorithm // Smartphones, Google und Algorithmen
44:34 Solutions // Lösungen
48:39 Creativity as an exit-strategy // Kreativität als Ausweg
52:52 Technical alternatives // Technische Alternativen
56:16 The new book by James Corbett // James Corbetts neues Buch

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
News, REPORTAGE and a Life-Changing Documentary with Keith Knight
  The Corbett Report
This Podcast About Choosing Chickens May Just Change Your Life!
  The Corbett Report
What Happened to the Anti-Establishment? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
How to Get Eggs for Free!!! - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Meet the Zizians - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Announcing REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order
  The Corbett Report
The Greatest Psyop Ever Pulled
  The Corbett Report