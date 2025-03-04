Decoding the Truman Show . . . with German Subtitles!

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/decoding-the-truman-show/
via Manova.news: In an exclusive interview with Manova, author Tom-Oliver Regenauer and investigative journalist James Corbett discuss how global power structures function and make the human species a victim of its own ambitions.
THIS VIDEO (AND ANY ASSOCIATED ADS THAT MAY PLAY ON IT) COURTESY OF MANOVA ODYSEE / X / YOUTUBE
Chapter // Inhaltsverzeichnis:
00:00 Intro
00:48 Who is James Corbett? // Wer ist James Corbett?
03:24 What is Hopium? // Was ist Hopium?
10:55 The real empire and Germany's role // Das wahre Imperium und Deutschlands Rolle
19:24 Technocracy as the core agenda // Die Kern-Agenda Technokratie
26:54 Alternative Lame/Mainstream-Media / Alternative Mainstream-Medien
38:54 Smartphones, Google and algorithm // Smartphones, Google und Algorithmen
44:34 Solutions // Lösungen
48:39 Creativity as an exit-strategy // Kreativität als Ausweg
52:52 Technical alternatives // Technische Alternativen
56:16 The new book by James Corbett // James Corbetts neues Buch
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.