Decoding the Truman Show . . . with German Subtitles!

via Manova.news: In an exclusive interview with Manova, author Tom-Oliver Regenauer and investigative journalist James Corbett discuss how global power structures function and make the human species a victim of its own ambitions.

Chapter // Inhaltsverzeichnis:

00:00 Intro

00:48 Who is James Corbett? // Wer ist James Corbett?

03:24 What is Hopium? // Was ist Hopium?

10:55 The real empire and Germany's role // Das wahre Imperium und Deutschlands Rolle

19:24 Technocracy as the core agenda // Die Kern-Agenda Technokratie

26:54 Alternative Lame/Mainstream-Media / Alternative Mainstream-Medien

38:54 Smartphones, Google and algorithm // Smartphones, Google und Algorithmen

44:34 Solutions // Lösungen

48:39 Creativity as an exit-strategy // Kreativität als Ausweg

52:52 Technical alternatives // Technische Alternativen

56:16 The new book by James Corbett // James Corbetts neues Buch

