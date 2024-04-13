Echoes of WWI: China, the US, and the Next “Great” War (2017)

Apr 13, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/episode-320-echoes-of-wwi-china-the-us-and-the-next-great-war/

FROM 2017: In the early 20th century, the world’s dominant superpower looked warily on the rise of a competitor to its supremacy. The machinations of the British to contain the rise of Germany led inexorably to the First World War. Once again in the early 21st century, the world’s dominant superpower is looking warily on the rise of a competitor. Will the American Empire’s machinations to contain the rise of China lead to the Third World War? Or is the American/Chinese conflict another engineered conflict for the benefit of the few at the expense of the many? Join James Corbett as he presents “Echoes of World War I” to the Open Mind Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

