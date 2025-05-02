EU Peasants Celebrate Net Zero Blackout - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw589/

This week on New World Next Week: the Absolute Zero agenda plunges Spain and Portugal into the dark ages; Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre is dead at age 41; and Vietnam marks 50 years since the Fall of Saigon as Monsanto's Agent Orange victims still struggle with the war's toxic legacy.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.