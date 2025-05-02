The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

11

EU Peasants Celebrate Net Zero Blackout - New World Next Week

May 02, 2025
11
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw589/

This week on New World Next Week: the Absolute Zero agenda plunges Spain and Portugal into the dark ages; Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre is dead at age 41; and Vietnam marks 50 years since the Fall of Saigon as Monsanto's Agent Orange victims still struggle with the war's toxic legacy.

