Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Executive Orders for Everyone! - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Jan 23, 2025
8
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw578/

This week on the New World Next Week: Davos prepares for global risks, misinformation, and Trump's virtual presentation; Trump frees Ross, exits the WHO, rips up Paris and pals around with Bill Gates; and on his way out the door Biden allows Peltier to spend his remaining years at home.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Trump, Hopium and Solutions on Faith and Liberty
  The Corbett Report
Building International Bridges - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Elon Unmusked Roundtable Discussion (2023)
  The Corbett Report
California Sets Itself on Fire in Trump Protest - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Car Freedom - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
The Dinos Are Coming!
  The Corbett Report
Your Exploding Car is Spying on You - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report