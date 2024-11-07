Glyphosate Levels Dropping in Oat-based Products - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw571/

This week on the New World Next Week: I guess there was some kind of (s)election taking place in the US or something (I don't really know); glyphosate levels are dropping in oat-based products; and the globalists get set to dip their snoots in the new trillion dollar green finance trough at COP 29 in Azerbaijan.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.