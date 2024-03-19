Guerrilla Marketing - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-guerrillamarketing/

Between fighting the online censors and fighting to break through the wall of noise distracting the average smartphone zombie, it's getting harder and harder for activists and infowarriors to reach people online with real news and information. So, what can people do in the real world to gain attention and get the word out about important events? From postcards to trash can fliers to good old fashioned homemade signs, join James for this week's Solutions Watch as he explores the exciting world of guerrilla marketing.

