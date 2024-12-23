How To Fake An Alien Invasion (2015)

DOWNLOADS AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/alieninvasion/

FROM 2015: We all know about the crude pie-plate-on-string UFO hoaxes that have been perpetrated in the past. But what if I were to tell you the greatest UFO hoax of all time is being prepared right now, and it has Rockefeller backing and UN/Vatican/presidential support? Join us this week as we peek under the bluebeam curtain at the great alien invasion false flag.

JAMES CORBETT: Welcome back to The Corbett Report, ladies and gentlemen. I'm your host, James Corbett of corbettreport.com, podcasting to you as always from the sunny climes of western Japan, here on this 5th day of February 2015.

Welcome to Episode 301 of The Corbett Report: How to Fake an Alien Invasion.

Now, you'd better be careful who's watching over your shoulder today, because we are about to broach one of the most top-secret, ultra-classified pieces of information in the entire conspiracy pantheon. A subject so sensitive that its mere exposure threatens to topple the power pyramid itself and, as a result, is never talked about in the establishment mouthpiece media. I'm referring of course to the topic of . . . [whisper] aliens.

Just what was in the skies over Jerusalem, and why did it stop over one of the most treasured sites in Christianity? SOURCE: Female Anchor Scared Of UFO Sighting Over Jerusalem's Dome Of The Rock

We bring you this special radio television broadcast in order to give you the very latest information on an amazing phenomenon: the arrival of a spaceship in Washington. The army has taken every precaution to meet any emergency which may develop. Just a minute, ladies and gentlemen, I think something is happening . . . SOURCE: Day the Earth Stood Still Trailer

What's hovering over Salt Lake City? Is it a rocket? A blimp? A UFO? SOURCE: A Giant UFO Over Salt Lake City

PRESENTER: Former government UFO expert is warning that Britain is wide open to alien visitors and that the consequences of not monitoring extraterrestrials could be huge. Nick Pope, who resigned from the Ministry of Defense UFO Project, says the department looking into UFOs has all but closed down and despite a higher number of credible sightings. Let's speak to Nick Pope. He joins us in the studio. . . . SOURCE: BBC Warns of Alien Invasion

PRESENTER: . . . you want to meet this guy. Joining us now are team leader James Fox, one of the nation's top UFO experts, and Erin Ryder, who is in charge of tech and recon for this series. Good morning to both of you. JAMES FOX/ERIN RYDER: Good morning. FEMALE REPORTER: This is a ufologist? Is that what the actual . . .? JAMES FOX: So they say. SOURCE: CBS: UFOs Mounting Preponderance of Evidence & Government Cover Up!

"AWA 517, do you want to report a UFO? Over." "Negative. We don't want a report." "Aries 31, do you wish to report a UFO? Over." "Negative. We don't want to report one of those, either." "Aries 31, do you wish to file a report of any kind? Over." "I wouldn't know what kind of report to file." "Aries 31, me neither. I'll try to track traffic at destination. Over." SOURCE: (Close Encounters) Indianapolis Air Traffic Control detects the UFOs

ADRIENNE MOORE: While the family knows their story sounds out of this world, they are convinced they witnessed a close encounter and will be keeping a watchful eye on the sky. STACEY GIBSON: I think we're definitely believers now. SOURCE: UFO near San Diego — El Cajon, California — CBS News

Sorry, my mistake, my mistake. No, this is clearly a subject that is propounded time and again ad nauseam in the establishment mouthpiece media—that same media that we know is lying to us about most major world events, either through direct lying or lying by omission.

So, why are they not omitting this little idea from the cultural context? Why are they constantly returning to the idea of "alien presence," "alien cover-up," "alien invasion," "alien threat"?

Why is this propounded so often, not just in the news media but also in those cultural entertainment productions that I hope we understand are, in the end, a product of the culture-creation industry that has been predictably programming us for decades—generations, perhaps—to accept various memes and ideas, including this idea of "alien invasion," "alien threat" and the fallout and consequences thereof?

It is a theme that has been returned to time and time and time and time and time again for the better part of the century by this point. It's almost as if the billionaire power players at the top of this pyramid are actually connected to an idea to implant this idea of alien invasion in the public consciousness for the purpose of manipulating public opinion. And that's because . . . they are connected to such an agenda, demonstrably so.

RADIO NEWSCASTER (archival): Ladies and gentlemen, here is the latest bulletin from the Intercontinental Radio News, Toronto, Canada: Professor Morris of Macmillan University reports observing a total of three explosions on the planet Mars between the hours of 7:45 PM and 9:20 PM Eastern Standard Time. This confirms earlier reports received from American observatories. Now, nearer home, comes a special bulletin from Trenton, New Jersey. It is reported that at 8:50 PM a huge flaming object, believed to be a meteorite, fell on a farm in the neighborhood of Grovers Mill, New Jersey, twenty-two miles from Trenton. The flash in the sky was visible within a radius of several hundred miles, and the noise of the impact was heard as far north as Elizabeth. SOURCE: "War of the Worlds" 1938 Radio Broadcast

NARRATOR: Orson Welles' War of the Worlds. Never before had a radio broadcast provoked such outrage—or such chaos. Upwards of a million people convinced, if only briefly, that the United States was being laid waste by alien invaders, and a nation left to wonder how they possibly could've been so gullible. By a quarter past eight Eastern time, telephones were ringing madly all across the country, as concerned Americans tried to determine the whereabouts of relatives, warn friends and acquaintances, and most of all, corroborate what they were hearing. MAN ON THE PHONE (archival): City Desk. A what?? Wait a minute. NARRATOR: For the next several hours, newspapers, radio stations and police precincts from coast to coast would be swamped with calls. MAN ON THE PHONE (archival): Well, I can't help that, ma'am, we just don't know anything about it. Did I say something about a quiet Sunday evening? SECOND MAN (archival): What's going on, anyway? NARRATOR: Soon, strange bulletins began coming in over the press service wires. In Bergenfield, New Jersey, just north of Grovers Mill, some twenty families turned up at a police station, with all of their household possessions piled into their cars. In Indianapolis, a woman rushed to the pulpit in a Methodist church, shouting that the end of the world had come. And in Washington state, a spectacularly ill-timed power failure plunged the small town of Concrete into darkness and sent terrified residents fleeing into the mountains. RADIO NEWSCASTER (archival): The battle which took place tonight at Grover Mills has ended in one of the most startling defeats ever suffered by an army in modern times: 7,000 men armed with rifles and machine guns pitted against a single fighting machine of the invaders from Mars. One hundred and twenty known survivors . . . SEYMOUR CHARLES HAYDEN (archival): Well, my wife, she came in, my wife did, just wringing her hands and wailing away, her eyeballs about to pop out onto her lap, going, "What is it? What is it? What could it be? Is it the Germans?" Well, she hadn't heard the word "Martians," but I had. RADIO NEWSCASTER (archival): . . . There's a brief statement informing us that the charred body of Carl Phillips has been identified in a Trenton hospital. DAVID ROEPIK (archival): We think that we're really smart, but if there's a cue out there that could possibly be dangerous, we're going to react to it protectively, autonomically, instinctively—fear first, and reason and fact second. SOURCE: War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast | PBS America

Now, I'm sure that the majority of the listening and viewing audience will be familiar with the story of Orson Welles' infamous 1938 radio dramatization of the famous H. G. Wells' novel The War of the Worlds and the resulting hysteria and panic that ensued, driving people insane, believing there to be a real alien invasion taking place, and farmers running out into the fields shooting at grain silos and the like. That story is a fascinating one for a number of reasons—namely, because it is a confluence of different events in world history at that time that had a very interesting and profound effect on shaping an entire field of study.

This relates to the advent of mass communication technologies like the radio, which was still, to some extent, in its infancy as a broadcast medium at that time, capable of reaching across a nation as wide and diverse as America and reaching many millions of people at the same time and inducing this kind of mass panic and psychosis.

It is interesting to study in that regard. So, it is not surprising that it was immediately made the subject of such a study, funded by—who else? The Rockefellers. We can take more on this from a very, very important article that was published on GlobalResearch.ca back in 2012: Early 'Psychological Warfare' Research and the Rockefeller Foundation by Prof. James Tracy.

Reading from that article:

The "founding fathers" of mass communication research could not have established their field without Rockefeller largesse. Alongside World War One propagandist and University of Chicago political scientist Harold Lasswell, psychologist Hadley Cantril was a principal contributor to the knowledge and information that helped propel Rockefeller-controlled enterprises and American empire in the postwar era. Throughout this period Cantril provided the Rockefeller combine with important information and new techniques in public opinion measurement and management in Europe, Latin American, and the United States. A roommate of Nelson Rockefeller's at Dartmouth College in the late 1920s, Cantril took a doctorate in psychology at Harvard, coauthoring The Psychology of Radio with his doctoral mentor Gordon Allport in 1935. "Radio is an altogether novel medium of communication," Cantril and Allport observed, "preeminent as a means of social control and epochal in its influence upon the mental horizons of men." The work garnered the attention of Rockefeller Foundation Humanities Division officer John Marshall, commissioned by the Foundation with convincing commercial broadcasters to include more educational programming into their advertiser-driven schedules. To this end Rockefeller was funding fellowships at the CBS and NBC broadcasting networks. Aware of the Dartmouth connection, Marshall encouraged the enterprising Cantril to apply to the Foundation for support. Cantril's request resulted in a $67,000 grant for a two-year charter of the "Princeton Radio Project" (PRP) at Princeton University. There Cantril proceeded to develop studies assessing radio's effects on audiences. In 1938 Cantril also became a founding editor of the Rockefeller Foundation-funded Public Opinion Quarterly, an organ closely associated with US government's psychological warfare endeavors following World War Two. When the Princeton venture commenced, another trained psychologist close to Rockefeller, CBS Director of Research Frank Stanton, was named PRP lead researcher but took a secondary role of Associate Director due to his position at his broadcast network. At this time Austrian émigré social scientist Paul Lazarsfeld was recruited to join Cantril. Thus Cantril, Stanton, and Lazarsfeld were closely affiliated and ideally positioned to embark on a major study involving public opinion and persuasion. The opportunity for such an analysis presented itself when CBS broadcast Orson Welles' rendering of H. G. Wells' War of the Worlds on October 30, 1938. Lazarsfeld saw the event as especially noteworthy and immediately asked Stanton for CBS funds to investigate reaction to what at the time was the largest immediate act of mass persuasion in human history. Over the next several months interviews with War of the Worlds listeners were collected, provided to Stanton at CBS, and subsequently analyzed in Cantril's 1940 study, The Invasion From Mars: A Study in the Psychology of Panic. SOURCE: Early 'Psychological Warfare' Research and the Rockefeller Foundation

A fascinating little tidbit from history, I trust that you'll agree. And if you do, I hope you'll go and follow the link in the show notes to that original article so you can continue reading about Hadley Cantril's adventures providing studies and information about psychological persuasion to the Rockefeller Foundation and how that developed and contributed to world psychological warfare techniques for the US Army and things of that nature.

I think it is interesting to see this confluence of H. G. Wells' War of the Worlds becoming a radio dramatization, which incites this mass panic, the largest immediate act of mass persuasion in human history, which is then studied by the Princeton Radio Project backed up by the Rockefeller Foundation.

But you could argue that that's a tangential connection or just a coincidental connection—that this doesn't mean that the Rockefellers are interested in mass persuasion in terms of alien invasion per se, it's just that that was the immediate proximate cause of this particular study.

So, you might fruitfully ask, "Are there any other connections between the Rockefellers and this idea of faking an alien invasion or an alien presence of some sort?" And the answer is: yes! Yes, there is such evidence . . .

RESEARCHER ANTONIO HUNEEUS: Mr. Rockefeller backed many UFO-related projects in the period between the late '80s and 2000. But, for the purposes of this hearing, we will concentrate on his political initiatives in these areas. Laurance Rockefeller's first forays into ufology started sometime in the late '80s through Dr. Cecil B. Scott Jones, a parapsychologist and former US Navy Commander who had worked as naval attaché́ in Asia and at the Naval Scientific and Technical Intelligence Center. Between 1985 and 1991, Jones was Special Assistant to Sen. Claiborne Pell (1918–2009), the powerful Rhode Island Democrat Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1987–1994) who was deeply interested in parapsychology and who probably many of you met personally. Sen. Pell was also friends with Laurance Rockefeller, and both served on the board of the Human Potential Foundation, a small think tank launched in 1989 in Vienna, Virginia, by Jones to conduct "research into all conditions of humankind: physiological, psychological and spiritual." Many of the papers released by the White House OSTP [Office of Science and Technology Policy] come from Scott Jones, who knew Dr. John Gibbons, a physicist who worked for many years as Director of the Office of Technology Assessment for the US Congress and was appointed in 1993 by the Clinton administration to direct the OSTP. What was the exact turning point of Laurance Rockefeller's evolution from a general interest in consciousness studies into the specific area of UFOs and Extraterrestrial Intelligence is still unclear. But the end of the Cold War and the arrival in Washington of a younger generation represented by Bill and Hillary Clinton are key factors. He felt the time was ripe for a new and fresh approach into an area that had been previously dominated by a Cold War mentality. Rockefeller recruited for these efforts a long-time associate, Henry L. Diamond, an environmental attorney from Washington, D.C., whose links to the family went all the way back to the 1960s, when he worked with Laurance in his conservation activities. Diamond also knew John Gibbons, and so he was the right person to make the first contact with the OSTP chief when he sent a Memorandum on March 29, 1993, requesting a meeting. I'm quoting now the first paragraph: "Laurance S. Rockefeller, who is a leading US conservationist, businessman, and philanthropist, is anxious to have a brief meeting with Dr. Gibbons to discuss the potential availability of government information about unidentified flying objects and extraterrestrial life. As one who has had a long-time interest in environmental and spiritual issues, Mr. Rockefeller, with other leading citizens, is planning to make an approach to President Clinton on this subject . . . ." SOURCE: UFOs : Truth, Lies & The Coverup / Part 1

STEPHEN BASSETT: I invite all of the political media, all media in general but certainly the political media, to look at the Rockefeller Initiative. It is one of the stories in American history—it's one of the great political stories, certainly in this or any other time. It is filled with amazing people who are still around and still very powerful. At the time that Rockefeller approached, through his attorney, President Clinton, Clinton's key adviser—or one of his very key advisors—was John Podesta. The Chief of Staff at the time was Leon Panetta. The wife of the President at the time was Hillary Clinton. A good friend of the family at the time, soon to be Clinton's Secretary of Energy, was Bill Richardson. This Initiative went on for six years. The press completely ignored it, as if "What's the news there? It's just a billionaire Rockefeller trying to get the President to release all the files on these phenomena. Possibly put a letter into every newspaper in the country, and release . . . and basically end the Truth Embargo. There's no news there." SOURCE: Citizens Hearing April 29th Steven Bassett Rockefeller Initiative and John Podesta or Annotated Proceedings of the Citizen Hearing on Disclosure [PDF])

Now, for those of you not immersed in the topic of the Disclosure Movement, you may not be familiar with some of these names and faces. But some of the main ones to take note of are Dr. Stephen Bassett, who founded and ran something called the Paradigm Research Group at ParadigmResearchGroup.org. He defines himself as a political activist, lobbyist, commentator, the executive director of Paradigm Research Group and the Extra-Terrestrial Phenomena Politicalist Action Committee, and executive producer of the X Conference: The Citizens Hearing on Disclosure and the Congressional Hearing Initiative, and Dr. Steven Greer, who runs something called the Disclosure Project. He describes himself as "The Father of the Disclosure Movement" and the person who presided over the groundbreaking National Press Club Disclosure Event in May of 2001.

So, these are some of the biggest names if not the biggest names in this Disclosure Movement. And, well, they don't really make a secret of the fact that the Rockefellers are . . . well, specifically Laurance Rockefeller was a big help in getting this movement launched back in the mid-1990s. We can document this. In order to do so, let's turn to a very important website, which I will commend to your attention. I hope you guys out there have . . . well, I know some of you have already found it and have emailed me about it.

I have found it myself, and it seems that the author of this website and I are in accord on a number of our political views—especially the overall way in which the BRICS—China and Russia—and other aspects of the New World Order system are being used as the good cop in a good cop/bad cop system.

Also on this subject of the UFO Disclosure Movement, [there is] a very important article called "Why are the Rockefellers and the Jesuits guiding the UFO disclosure movement?" at RedefiningGod.com. I will put the link in the show notes so you can go and follow it.

Reading from that article:

The Rockefeller role in getting the Disclosure ball rolling is something of an open secret among the Disclosure people (the Disclosuristas, as I call them). On Stephen Bassett's own Research Group website, a specific Rockefeller effort referred to as the "Rockefeller Initiative" is openly touted. The same effort is also touted on Steven Greer's Disclosure Project website as "Project Starlight" . . . . "This letter from the Project Starlight Coalition was the result of the historic Asilomar, California, meeting that Dr. Greer organized and Laurance Rockefeller paid for in June 1995, just before Clinton's meeting with Rockefeller in August 1995." [. . .] Who is Laurance Rockefeller? Well, according to Laurance Rockefeller's biography: In 1937 he inherited his grandfather's seat on the New York Stock Exchange. He served as founding trustee of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund for 42 years, from its inception in 1940 to 1982. During this time, he also served as its president (1958 to 1968) and later its chairman (1968 to 1980) for 22 years, longer than any other leader in the Fund's history. He was also a founding trustee of the Rockefeller Family Fund from 1967 to 1977. SOURCE: Why are the Rockefellers and the Jesuits guiding the UFO Disclosure Movement?

So, not only was Laurance deeply involved in the financial industry, but he was also among the founders of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Rockefeller Family Fund. These funds are notorious for advancing globalist aims under the pretense of 'philanthropy.' Laurance also served on the Rockefeller Brothers Fund's Special Studies Project." End quote.

Now, I'll let you continue reading about that Special Studies Project and the interesting fact that even now, four decades after the publication of the final report, The Prospect for America: The Rockefeller Panel Reports, certain sections of that report are still classified, which is interesting in and of itself. But there are also screenshots of some of the pages of this report shown here in this very important article talking about how they are steering America towards shaping a new world order and things that you would expect to find in a typical Rockefeller study.

I suppose the point here is to emphasize that Laurance Rockefeller is very much in the heart of the Rockefeller matrix, pushing this global government agenda, which David Rockefeller so gleefully admitted to in his memoirs, as I'm sure we all know—or we all should know by now.

And I would again suggest you go to see this original article, if for no other reason than to click on such things as The Rockefeller Initiative or the Disclosure Project's own Project Starlight's page, where you can browse through and see all of the main characters who are connected through this Initiative that ran from 1993 to 1996. They include, of course, President Clinton and Laurance Rockefeller, along with Hillary [Clinton] and Dr. John Gibbons and John Podesta and Vice President Al Gore and this cast of Congress critters and [other] very unsavoury characters—including Dr. Steven Greer, the aforementioned "Father of the Disclosure Movement."

All of these letters are archived here online, so you can read through them all and the various correspondence between some of the players, including between Laurance Rockefeller and John Gibbons and between Laurance Rockefeller and the Clintons.

I mean, this is a pretty interesting and openly admitted non-secret—that the Disclosure Movement was really launched with the aid of Laurance Rockefeller and the Clinton administration. So, I think that should at least get our antennas up toward the possibility that this is going to be used towards the furtherance of some sort of staged or faked alien invasion.

Now, that sounds like an outlandish prospect to those poor souls coming in from mainstream media land who are just landing on this site randomly. I hope you will be able to at least appreciate that there might be a reason why the very rich and powerful and well-connected would be interested in doing something as ridiculous and outlandish— I agree with you there—as staging some sort of alien threat, alien presence—whatever it may be.

But there are reasons why this might be done, and these aren't reasons we have to speculate on. We can find all of the usual suspects talking about these reasons in all of the usual places, with the big ones—global religion, global finance and global government—uniting the world around this perceived alien threat.

FATHER JOHN MORRIS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: What is exceptional is that the Vatican was taking very seriously what science might tell us about the possibility of extraterrestrial intelligent life forms. That's what the conference was about. I can't tell you that the Vatican found any alien life. I don't think that's what they were looking for, but they were taking very seriously the issue. SOURCE: Alien Life: Vatican and NASA Now Talking

TRISHA THOMAS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: We probably won't be seeing aliens at Mass anytime soon, but the Vatican's chief astronomer does say that there could exist other forms of life outside Earth, and he says if they do exist they are God's creatures. SOURCE: The Vatican's Take on Aliens?

INTERVIEWER: So, how does this actually work? When Discovery [Channel] decided they were going to do a show on alien invasions, your phone rings because you're sort of on the speed dial for theoretical physicists who can help them do the war game for how this might play out? DR. MICHIO KAKU: Well, believe it or not, we physicists have actually studied the question of what happens if we do encounter a hostile advanced civilization in space, and Hollywood gets it all wrong. Hollywood assumes that the aliens are maybe a hundred years more advanced than us and that if only we had a secret weapon, we could defeat the aliens. Wrong. Either the aliens don't bother with us because we're simply too primitive or, if they do invade, it'll be more like Bambi versus Godzilla." SOURCE: Dr. Michio Kaku: How to Survive an ALIEN INVASION

REPORTER: Now the United Nations is getting ready for contact with aliens from outer space. This is Mazlan Othman. She's out of Malaysia. She will be planet Earth's first interstellar diplomat." SOURCE: UN Appoints Ambassador for Aliens

MAZLAN OTHMAN: First, I have to categorically deny that I was appointed or will be appointed the ambassador for aliens, the ambassador for the United Nations for aliens. No, the committee is not discussing this very . . . this subject matter. But yes, I was in the UK to attend a meeting—which I can quote to you—called "Towards a Scientific and Societal Agenda on Extraterrestrial Life," which is why this whole thing came about, because the British press caught hold of the fact that I was going to be at this meeting, and I was on a panel that was discussing . . . they call it the Great Panel Debate. I like that name. It says: "Extraterrestrial Life and Arising Political Issues for the UN Agenda." SOURCE: Dr. Mazlan Othman z ONZ na temat debaty w sprawie UFO (UN ET panel debate at UK) - napisy PL

PAUL KRUGMAN: It's very hard to get inflation in a depressed economy, but if you had a program of government spending plus an expansionary policy by the Fed, you could get that. So, if you think about using all of these things together, you could accomplish a great deal. If we discovered that, you know, space aliens were planning to attack and we needed a massive build-up to counter this space alien threat, and inflation and budget deficits took secondary place to that, this slump would be over in 18 months. And then, if we discovered, "Whoops, we've made a mistake. There actually aren't any space aliens . . ." PROFESSOR KENNETH ROGOF: We need Orson Welles, is what you're saying . . . PAUL KRUGMAN: No, there was a Twilight Zone episode like this in which scientists fake an alien threat in order to achieve world peace. Well, this time . . . we need it in order to get some fiscal stimulus." SOURCE: Krugman calls for space aliens to fix US economy

RONALD REAGAN: Perhaps we need some outside universal threat to make us recognize this common bond. I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world. SOURCE: Reagan's ALIEN speech to UN

BILL PULLMAN (AS "PRESIDENT THOMAS J. WHITMORE"): And should we win, the day the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday but as the day when the world declared in one voice, "We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight We're going to live on. We're going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day." SOURCE: Independence Day

JIMMY KIMMEL: If you saw that there were aliens there, would you tell us? BILL CLINTON: Yeah. KIMMEL: You would? CLINTON: I would. I think, look, what do we know? We know now we live in an ever-expanding universe. We know that there are billions of stars and planets literally out there. And the universe is getting bigger. We know from our fancy telescopes that just in the last two years more than twenty planets have been identified outside our solar system that seem to be far enough away from their sun and dense enough that they might be able to support some form of life. So, it makes it increasingly less likely we are alone. KIMMEL: Oh, you're trying to give me a hint that there are aliens. CLINTON: No, I'm trying to tell you I don't know, but if we were visited someday, I wouldn't be surprised. I just hope that it's not like Independence Day. That it, you know—a conflict. Maybe that's the only way to unite this increasingly divided world of ours. If they're out there, we'd better think of how all the differences among people on earth would seem small if we felt threatened by a space invader. That's the whole theory of Independence Day: everybody gets together and makes nice and you know . . . KIMMEL: You and Bill O'Reilly would be hiding in a bunker together . . . SOURCE: Bill Clinton Talks About The Coming FAKE Alien Invasion — April 1st 2014

What an interesting milieu of characters we have floating around there. We have the Vatican and the UN and Nobel Prize-winning economist/Keynesian wingnut Paul Krugman and multiple presidents of the United States—and all of these people talking about the same thing: "Wouldn't it be great if we had this idea of an alien threat that would unite us all behind . . . fill in the blank . . . a world government or a world financial system or baptizing the aliens. Wouldn't that be wonderful!"

And it's interesting to look at this. I mean, I didn't fall off the turnip truck yesterday. I understand and can smell the public preparation for some sort of staged event when I see one, and, well, if it looks and smells and quacks like a false flag operation, it probably is one.

Being supported by some of the most prominent and powerful and well-connected political and financial elites, clearly there is something very, very stinky here. In order to really understand this stink . . . again, we know why this would potentially be a valuable thing for these "power elites" to consolidate their power in a world government or what have you.

But the question is: could they do it? If so, how could they do it? These are important questions that we need to address if we want to really approach the subject. And, I guess, if we're going to address it, we have two different routes we can take. We can go down the unverifiable, unsourceable, unfalsifiable, undocumented route, or we can go down the sourced, verified, falsifiable documented route. Me being me, I'm going to go down the sourced, falsifiable, documented route. But if you want to go down that unsourced, unknowable, unverifiable route, you can go, for example, with something called Project Blue Beam.

Now, Project Blue Beam is something I'm sure most of the listeners out there have heard of at some point—at least in a vague sense—as some sort of plan that was uncovered. There must be documents backing this up—talking about staging an alien invasion with holograms in order to create a world government. Something along those lines.

Well, if you really want to open the Pandora's Box of Project Blue Beam, it's much more specific than that and, well, somewhat more outlandish and much less documented than you might expect.

This really all dates back and sources back to one particular French Canadian journalist, Serge Monast, who was talking in the mid-1990s about this Project Blue Beam—this NASA project that he had uncovered and was unveiling to the public. It had a multiple stage process for creating a world religion, world government—world tyranny. This involved the induction of earthquakes in order to expose archaeological finds—manipulated, planted archaeological finds—that would change our view of human history and a staged extraterrestrial invasion and the appearance of a new Messiah to be the head of this world religion and the imposition of UN World Government, etcetera. This is a detailed plan that was talked about, but there is literally no document behind this. There is no NASA secret paper that was ever exposed about this. It really all sources back to this Serge Monast and a couple of interviews that are available online.

There's a transcript of a speech. There's a translation of what I guess is some sort of summary of a book he apparently wrote on this subject. He did write a book, apparently in French, on this subject, but it's never been reprinted, and it's basically unobtainable. There are a couple of different translations of something that may have sourced from this book, more or less, but that's basically it. I mean, there are just a few scraps. And from those scraps there's been a lot of talk, and a lot of people have run with this idea. But I think not a lot of people know where it actually sources from.

I will put some links in the show notes, so you can actually follow them and read about them and come to your own conclusion: "Is this worth following?" and "Why should we believe this particular piece of information?" Call me a doubting Thomas. I'll believe it when I see something, anything documentable, verifiable in terms of this plan.

If we want to go down the other route and look at actual verifiable, sourced and knowable technologies that we know exist, let alone those technologies that we don't know exist that are being worked on in the skunkworks of DARPA, down in the bowels of the Pentagon—and for more on DARPA I'll direct you to a previous Corbett Report radio episode, where we talked about DARPA and its various projects—we can source that in a number of different ways, from a number of different, seemingly disparate threads, but definitely technologies that we now know exist.

One place to start: we can get the clue from the book by previous Corbett Report guest James Perloff, Truth Is A Lonely Warrior, where he talks about an Air Force military publication that was available on the Air Force website. You can still access it on the Wayback Machine. The link will be in the show notes. This is about an airborne holographic projector which, this AF.MIL website notes, is:

" . . . a three-dimensional visual image in the desired location, removed from the display generator. The projector can be used for psychological operations and strategic perception management. It is also useful for optical deception and cloaking, providing a momentary distraction when engaging an unsophisticated adversary." SOURCE: Airborne Holographic Projector

You can see the unsophisticated visualization that is accompanying this on the website itself. But, yes, very crudely, it's a plane projecting an image of another plane elsewhere in the sky. Now that is a very crude implementation of this type of holographic technology that, at the very least, would be required for making the world believe we were under some sort of alien invasion threat or what-have-you, but that is twenty years old now and sources from an Air Force military website.

I'm thinking that the actual technology would be somewhat more advanced. But we don't have to speculate about that. We can take a look at the very real developments in technology, including such incredible things as beaming sound directly into people's ears, touchable holograms, and being able to manipulate people's perceptions and incite fear and panic through brain wave technology.

PRESENTER: "The ultimate weapon in the infowar would be so secret, so invisible, so undetectable, you would never know your mind was under attack. At Laurentian University in Ontario, Canada, a young student is about to undergo one of the strangest experiences of her life. They're hooking Denise's brain up to an electroencephalograph, or EEG machine. For thirty to forty minutes, this will monitor her brain waves while these electric coils attached on either side of her head will immerse her brain in an electromagnetic field. Her brain actually completes the circuit between the two coils. The field pulsing through her brain is less powerful than one given off by a digital clock radio. But, acutely controlled and focused on specific parts of the brain, it will open Denise's mind to outside suggestion by this man. Dr. Michael Persinger is a professor of psychology and neuroscience. He is designing ways to put the power of mind control to good use. Dr. Persinger's research focuses on brain trauma, and he uses carefully controlled doses of electromagnetic radiation to induce relaxation and alleviate pain. DR. PERSINGER: So what Sandra did was to initiate an opiate-releasing pattern. That's a burst-firing field that is stimulated once every four seconds and that produces relaxation and a very pleasant sensation. Similarly, using the appropriate field we can induce fear and apprehension, but clearly that would be unethical in that setting. PRESENTER: Dr. Persinger's tests suggest that carefully programmed electromagnetic frequencies can tap into individual brains and influence people's emotions. DR. PERSINGER: The cognitive processes of the human brain are really quite simple. And, if you understand how they work, you can make entire populations think and decide in the manner which you wish. PRESENTER: Many experts are skeptical of such an Orwellian scenario, but Persinger thinks the implications are chillingly real. DR. PERSINGER: Suppose you generate a field that produces fear—fundamental fear—in large numbers of people, and then over the television or in traditional ways you say, "The reason we're having this fear is because of this particular group." Now you start to move the population, believing in a direction that you wish. PRESENTER: To influence 250 million people, the equivalent of the entire population of the United States, may not be difficult. According to Dr. Persinger, we already have the technology—satellites and television and radio transmitters. Mind control may already be happening. We know the mysterious psyops plane can beam persuasive sounds and pictures into people's television sets. Will it someday beam disturbing frequencies directly into the mind?" SOURCE: UltraScience '97 Electronic Mind Control

PRESENTER: First, your voice is transformed into high-frequency ultrasound—a sound so high no one can hear it. Ultrasound is highly directional, so, like a torch, it can be pointed at someone standing a long way away. Although they cannot hear the ultrasound, it causes secondary vibrations in the air around them, and it's that sound the person hears. DR. JOSEPH POMPEI: So, if you imagine you're in a room and I shine a flashlight at you, it's very bright for you but it's very dark for everybody else. Much the same way, the audio spotlight creates a very narrow beam of sound that can shine at a listener. They hear it very clearly, and it doesn't create noise that might bother other people in the same space. SOURCE: Voice to Skull Time

PRESENTER: Researchers at Tokyo University have come up with the technology that is a first and significant step away from the mouse and keyboard: touchable holograms. HIROYUKI SHINODA (translated): Up until now, holography has been for the eyes only. If you tried to touch it, your hand would go right through. But now we have the technology that also adds the sensation of touch to holograms." SOURCE: Japanese Scientists Create Touchable Holograms

Now, look, I'm not necessarily saying that there's going to be a staged alien invasion tomorrow and that we should all be concentrating on this, nor am I saying that there is no such thing as alien life in the universe. I would be shocked, flabbergasted, if there was not. Whether or not it's visiting Earth well, what do I know? How do I know? I mean, I haven't seen it myself, but does that mean it doesn't exist? Well, of course not.

I'll let you guys . . . you're grown-up boys and girls out there. I'm sure you can decide for yourself on things like that. But we should know that there is a coordinated plan, or an agenda in place, to capitalize on such things as fake alien invasions that is being funded and promoted by the financial power elite at the top of the pyramid and is being promoted and pushed out into the cultural sphere by the politicians and economists and the Vatican and the UN, and then, underneath them, the culture-creators in the entertainment industry, to prepare the public for such a possibility. And we should be on guard against such manipulations.

These technologies that are now coming together . . . the ones that we know about, let alone the ones that are secretly in development that we don't have access to . . . are clearly along the path towards making such an event possible.

You can look at something like the Norway spiral and believe the official response—that this was a Russian ICBM test that went awry. If you believe that, I have a bridge on the moon to sell you.

But all of these are just different pieces of the puzzle. I think they add up to something very interesting and something that is potentially coming sometime in the future.

Even if this particular instantiation—this fake alien invasion or what have you—doesn't come together, still, the concept of psychological manipulation through manipulated events in manipulated reality is an important one—obviously one that we have to continue to keep in mind. Now that the technology for making these events possible is more and more a documentable reality, I think we should have our mental guards up for such eventualities.

So, that's, I think, where we're going to leave things today.

This is an open-source investigation. I invite and encourage and applaud the input of all of you out there. So, if you are a Corbett Report member, please do leave your comments on the website with any relevant links or information. Any comments, questions, complaints, criticisms, concerns or otherwise—all invited at corbettreport.com.

Once again, I'm your host James Corbett of corbettreport.com thanking you for joining me for this edition of The Corbett Report podcast and inviting you to join me again next week.