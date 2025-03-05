Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14

James Corbett and Friends Deliver The White Pill! - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
,
The Last American Vagabond
,
Sam Tripoli
, and
Patrick Wood
Mar 05, 2025
14
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=268357

There are people out there trying to get you to swallow the black pill. They say you are weak, powerless and pathetic and that your only power is to select which oligarchs will rule over you. Today, James Corbett and friends deliver the white pill truth: that you are powerful, that you are important and that you can take actions that will change the world for the better. Don't miss this important, star-studded edition of #SolutionsWatch on how to ditch the whole black/blue/white/red pill paradigm and achieve positive change in the real world.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Patrick Wood
Writes Patrick Wood's Technocracy News: The Quickening Report Subscribe
Sam Tripoli
Writes Sam’s Substack Subscribe
The Last American Vagabond
Writes The Last American Vagabond Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Decoding the Truman Show . . . with German Subtitles!
  The Corbett Report
News, REPORTAGE and a Life-Changing Documentary with Keith Knight
  The Corbett Report
This Podcast About Choosing Chickens May Just Change Your Life!
  The Corbett Report
What Happened to the Anti-Establishment? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
How to Get Eggs for Free!!! - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Meet the Zizians - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Announcing REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order
  The Corbett Report