The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
James Corbett on The Trans-formation of Humanity
0:00
-42:27

James Corbett on The Trans-formation of Humanity

The Corbett Report
Sep 25, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=263641

via The Freedom Convo Podcast: James Corbett discusses cultural transhumanism, psychological transhumanism, technocratic transhumanism, vitalism, the bio/digital convergence, simulacra and simulations, hyperreality, the desert of the real, the Sentient World Simulation and much more with David Gardner of the Freedom Convo Podcast.

VIDEO COURTESY OF THE FREEDOM CONVO PODCAST RUMBLE CHANNEL

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Ted Walter Dissects the 9/11 Phone Calls
  The Corbett Report
The UN's [Death] Pact for the [Globalist] Future
  The Corbett Report
Is It Pyramids All The Way Up? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
Meet Allen Dulles: Fascist Spymaster (2015)
  The Corbett Report
James Corbett Answers 9/11 Questions
  The Corbett Report
The Future of Food is OURS to Decide - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Open Seeds: Biopiracy and the Patenting of Life (2012)
  The Corbett Report