James Corbett Talks Power, Narrative and Conspiracy (2021)
James Corbett Talks Power, Narrative and Conspiracy (2021)

Apr 27, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1669-james-corbett-talks-power-narrative-and-conspiracy/

FROM 2021 via Counterflow with Buck Johnson: My guest on this episode is James Corbett of CorbettReport.com. James has been putting out excellent content in the forms of documentaries, podcasts, writing, and more for much longer than most people in alternative media. James has a terrific analysis of how conspiracies happen at the highest levels. As he points out, the highest levels of power are far above elected officials and names we all know. In this episode, we also discuss the media, propaganda narratives, and how the coof narrative has played out on the public.

The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
