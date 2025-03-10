The Corbett Report
James Discusses REPORTAGE on Press For Truth
James Discusses REPORTAGE on Press For Truth

Mar 10, 2025
7
BUY THE BOOK: https://reportagebook.com/

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/reportage-on-press-for-truth/

via PressForTruth.ca: James Corbett has published his first book titled REPORTAGE: Essays On The New World Order, a monumental piece of work that has been 15 years in the making!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with James Corbett of corbettreport.com about the long anticipated release of his first book! Please support James’ work by ordering a copy (or more) here:

https://reportagebook.com/

VIDEO (AND ANY ADS THAT MAY PLAY ON IT) COURTESY OF PRESS FOR TRUTH BITCHUTE / ODYSEE / YOUTUBE

