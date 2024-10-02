Playback speed
Japan Rising

The Corbett Report
Oct 02, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/japan-rising/

The International Crisis Summit descended on Tokyo last week to warn about the new "replicon" self-amplifying mRNA vaccines that are about to be unleashed like a third atomic bomb upon the population of Japan. James Corbett was there to cover the proceedings, to document the speeches, to participate in a massive rally in the heart of Tokyo against this dangerous new medical intervention, and to lecture sitting members of the Japanese Diet about his bodily sovereignty.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
