Jimmy Dore Dives Into REPORTAGE!
Jimmy Dore Dives Into REPORTAGE!

Mar 26, 2025
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1942-jimmy-dore-dives-into-reportage/

via JimmyDore.com: "Award-winning investigative journalist and host of The Corbett Report James Corbett joined The Jimmy Dore Show to discuss his new book, REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order. Corbett and Jimmy discussed a range of issues, including the phony left-right divide, modern-day eugenics and how elites with membership in the secretive Bilderberg Group meet to plot ways to increase their vise-like grip on the global economy and governments."

VIDEO (AND ANY ADS THAT MAY PLAY ON IT) COURTESY OF JIMMY DORE SHOW RUMBLE / YOUTUBE

TO BUY REPORTAGE GO HERE: reportagebook.com

To learn more about REPORTAGE, see Episode 472 – Announcing REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order

