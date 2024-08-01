Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Middle East on the Brink as Hamas Leader Assassinated - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Aug 01, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw564/

This week on the New World Next Week: the Middle East is on the brink once again as Israel assassinates Haniyeh in Tehran and Iran, Russia and the US jump into the fray; Bayer rolls out new CRISPR gene edited frankenmustard as the future of food gets shoved down the public's throat; and new footage of the Twin Towers' destruction surfaces after 23 years.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
The Gaza Holocaust
  The Corbett Report
Read A Book - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Meet the Sentient World Simulation: How the Government Predicts the Future
  The Corbett Report
AI Ring of Steel Descends on Paris - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Was WWI a Royal Affair? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
Poisoning Your Data - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED??? - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report