Mission Un-Accomplished? The Corbett Report Back on YouTube

Jun 04, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/mission-un-accomplished-the-corbett-report-back-on-youtube/

To YouTube or not to YouTube, that is the question. And it's no longer a hypothetical question! That's right, the YouTube overlords have decided to allow The Corbett Report once again. Whoopie? So, what should be done? I have my own thoughts, but I want to hear yours. Corbett Report members are invited to log in to corbettreport.com and cast your vote in this members-only poll:

Option #1 - Upload new videos to YouTube (as well as Bitchute, Odysee, Substack, Rumble, etc.).

Option #2 - Option #1 + I upload all 4 years of back content.

Option #3 - Option #1 + I upload select highlights from the past 4 years.

Option #4 - Just upload teasers and shorts to YouTube to remind people I'm not dead.

Option #5 - Post up the "I'm never ever ever posting here again" video and have done with it.

