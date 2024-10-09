Playback speed
Naming Names and Connecting Dots in the Globalist Agenda

The Corbett Report
Oct 09, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/naming-names/

So, you want someone to name names, cite documents and expose the facts about the decades-long globalist takeover? Then you've come to the right place! Join James for this week's edition of The Corbett Report where he breaks down Dr. Meryl Nass' presentation to the International Crisis Summit in Tokyo and provides context and further reading about the cadre of elitists who are attempting to take control of the planet and its resources.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
The Corbett Report
