Share post
NATO Stooges Gather in Their Masses for 75th Anniversary - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Jul 11, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw561/

This week on the New World Next Week: The Lancet estimates 186,000 Palestinians will die as a result of Israel's Gaza holocaust; the NATO leaders descend on Washington to hatch schemes for launching wars around the globe; and from Europe to Japan, people are getting sick of overtourism.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

