Navigating the River of Lies

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://corbettreport.com/riveroflies/

Last year, New Zealand activist Billy Te Kahika interviewed James for a documentary he was creating about the New Zealand government's response to the COVID scamdemic. Well, that documentary is now here. It's called River of Lies and it's available now at riveroflies.co.nz. Today James talks to Billy TK about his documentary and shows some of the raw interview footage that was recorded last year.

