Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Our Summit For Our Future - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Jul 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/our-summit-for-our-future/

You know about the upcoming Summit of the Future that the UN will be hosting in New York, right? Rather than reacting to that summit, what if we were to proactively organize our own summit to set our own agenda and kickstart the development of the decentralized world we want to bring about? Today we talk to Dan Astin-Gregory about Our Summit For Our Future, the UK edition of The People's Reset that will be taking place in Bath, England from September 27 to 29, 2024.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Who Had Access to the Twin Towers? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
NATO Stooges Gather in Their Masses for 75th Anniversary - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Banning Chemtrails - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Hall of Shame
  The Corbett Report
Canada Prepares to Flush Turdeau - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
9/11, Internet, Gates and Grub on The Jimmy Dore Show
  The Corbett Report
Assange is Free, But Speech...? Not so much. - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report