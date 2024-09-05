Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Pandemic Babies and Polio Peace (NWNW 565)

The Corbett Report
Sep 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw565/

This week on the New World Next Week: Facebook partner admits to "Active(ly) Listening" to you through your phone; the Israelis and Palestinians agree to a ceasefire so WHO workers can jab gazan kids; and pandemic babies are showing developmental problems as they head to school for the first time.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Open Seeds: Biopiracy and the Patenting of Life (2012)
  The Corbett Report
How to Become A Very Independent Producer... - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
The Media Conspiracy
  The Corbett Report
Middle East on the Brink as Hamas Leader Assassinated - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
The Gaza Holocaust
  The Corbett Report
Read A Book - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Meet the Sentient World Simulation: How the Government Predicts the Future
  The Corbett Report