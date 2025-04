SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/power-climate-and-hatred-of-humans/

via Tom Nelson: James joins Tom Nelson of the "Climate Realism" podcast to discuss the climate hoax and how it ties into the greater scheme for global government, technocratic control, and depopulation.

