The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
4

Running Squid Man Hunger Games for Everyone! - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
May 23, 2025
4
Share

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw591/

This week on New World Next Week: the WHOsters adopt the new scamdemic treaty at the World Health Assembly as the US withdraws; Canadians clamour for mature minors to kill themselves; and the DHS considers the running squid man hunger games for America's Next Top Refugee.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture