Scamdemic 2: Bird Flu Boogaloo - New World Next Week

This week on the New World Next Week: The WHO is preparing to drop Scamdemic 2 with the bird flu bogeyman; Japan's birthrate falls to yet another record low while the government plays dating app on the Titanic; and Adobe shoots itself in the foot with a disastrous privacy-destroying terms of service update.

