EVENT DETAILS: https://corbettreport.com/see-you-in-osaka/

I'm off to Osaka for the REPORTAGE book launch! If you're in Osaka this weekend, drop by! It's going to be a good time. It will be at The Deck in Osaka on May 10, 2025. Doors will open at 1:30 PM and the reading/signing/video screening will begin at 2:00PM. Admission is ¥2000 and includes a limited-edition, numbered, hardcover copy of the book!

If you're not in Osaka, enjoy the May Open Thread and have fun catching up on The Corbett Report archives. See you next week!