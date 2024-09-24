Playback speed
Share post
Ted Walter Dissects the 9/11 Phone Calls

The Corbett Report
Sep 24, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://corbettreport.com/walter-911calls/

Joining us today is Ted Walter of the International Center for 9/11 Justice (ic911.org). We discuss the center, its work, its recent symposium on "Aviation Impossibilities: Deconstructing the Official Story of the 9/11 Hijackings and Air Defense Failures" and Walter's own research detailing the many anomalies, contradictions and impossibilities found in the reports of the phone calls supposedly made on the planes that day. We also talk about the state of the 9/11 Truth movement and what achieving 9/11 justice would actually mean.

