Ted Walter Dissects the 9/11 Phone Calls

Joining us today is Ted Walter of the International Center for 9/11 Justice (ic911.org). We discuss the center, its work, its recent symposium on "Aviation Impossibilities: Deconstructing the Official Story of the 9/11 Hijackings and Air Defense Failures" and Walter's own research detailing the many anomalies, contradictions and impossibilities found in the reports of the phone calls supposedly made on the planes that day. We also talk about the state of the 9/11 Truth movement and what achieving 9/11 justice would actually mean.

