Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The 8th Annual Fake News Awards

The Corbett Report
Jan 29, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/fakenews8/

Aaaaaaand now, from the subterranean depths of a conspiracy realist's worst fever dream come to life, it's the 8th Annual Fake News Awards? What crimes against humanity did the mockingbird repeaters of the dinosaur media manage to whitewash last year? And what disgusting dissembler of deceptive disinformation will walk away with the biggest dishonour of them all, the Fakest Story of the Year? Find out in this year's Fake News Awards!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Low-tech / No-tech - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
FLASHBACK: The Fake News Story of 2023
  The Corbett Report
Executive Orders for Everyone! - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Trump, Hopium and Solutions on Faith and Liberty
  The Corbett Report
Building International Bridges - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Elon Unmusked Roundtable Discussion (2023)
  The Corbett Report
California Sets Itself on Fire in Trump Protest - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report