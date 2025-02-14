The CDC is Grooming Kids for the Next Scamdemic - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw581/

This week on the New World Next Week: craziness in the gold markets points to a major monetary shakeup ahead; USAID bankrolled a major international news network with ties to social media censorship; and the CDC is grooming kids for the next scamdemic with propaganda comics and scare stories.

