The Dinos Are Coming!

LEAVE YOUR NOMINATION: https://corbettreport.com/8th/

You've suffered through the Golden Globes. You're girding yourself for the Oscars. (Or, more hopefully, you shun these silly awards shows entirely.) But it's almost time for the one you've really been waiting for: The 8th Annual Fake News Awards!

As usual, Corbett Report members are invited to log in to corbettreport.com and leave their nominations for Fake News Story of the year in the comments section there. Please keep the suggestion specific (provide a link to the story in question) and please keep it to stories from 2024.

DO YOU WANT TO LEAVE YOUR NOMINATION FOR THIS YEAR’S FAKE NEWS AWARDS? THEN GO TO THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “LEAVE YOUR NOMINATION” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.