Share post
The Fight for Health Freedom Continues - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
and
James Roguski
Jun 04, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-fight-for-health-freedom/

After years of build-up and anticipation, the 77th World Health Assembly has come and gone. So, what did the would-be lords of global health gavel down on? And what does it mean for the future of the fight for health freedom? Joining us today to talk about these important issues is James Roguski.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY'RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE "SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS" LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thank you for reading The Corbett Report. This post is public so feel free to share it.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
James Roguski
Writes James Roguski Subscribe
