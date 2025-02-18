The Corbett Report
The Greatest Psyop Ever Pulled
The Greatest Psyop Ever Pulled

Feb 18, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-greatest-psyop-ever-pulled/

James joins Weezy of the What Is Truth? podcast to discuss the craziness of recent weeks and what it portends for our technocratic future. From hopium and hucksters to limited hangouts and left/right psyops, you won't want to miss this wide-ranging, free-flowing conversation.

