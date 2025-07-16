The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16

The Met Office is Scared of Ray Sanders! - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jul 16, 2025
16
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-met-office-is-scared-of-ray-sanders/

Who is Ray Sanders, and why is the UK Met Office scared of him? Today, Ray Sanders demonstrates how to raise awareness about anti-scientific shenanigans in government agencies and shows what ordinary people can do to bring about real change.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture