The Mushroom Cloud and the Social Contract on Declare Your Independence

This audio podcast comes via FreedomsPhoenix.com: Every other week, James joins Ernest Hancock on the Declare Your Independence radio program to discuss the latest news and information and how it relates to the quest for individual freedom. This week they discuss a new idea for Ernie to seed into the public consciousness with his activist efforts: namely, that the (fictional) social contract will spontaneously combust in the wake of a mushroom cloud.

