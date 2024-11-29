The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Mushroom Cloud and the Social Contract on Declare Your Independence
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:07:39
-1:07:39

The Mushroom Cloud and the Social Contract on Declare Your Independence

The Corbett Report
Nov 29, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/mushroom-cloud-social-contract/

This audio podcast comes via FreedomsPhoenix.com: Every other week, James joins Ernest Hancock on the Declare Your Independence radio program to discuss the latest news and information and how it relates to the quest for individual freedom. This week they discuss a new idea for Ernie to seed into the public consciousness with his activist efforts: namely, that the (fictional) social contract will spontaneously combust in the wake of a mushroom cloud.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
Whatever Happened to the Ozone Hole? - Questions For Corbett
  The Corbett Report
If You Can't Beat 'Em, ATACMS! - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
Becoming Sovereign - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
War of the Words on Quite Frankly
  The Corbett Report
How to Verify a Quote – #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
Glyphosate Levels Dropping in Oat-based Products - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
James Announces the (s)Election Winner on TFM Report
  The Corbett Report