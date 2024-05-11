Playback speed
Share post
The News is a Social Construct (2017)

The Corbett Report
May 11, 2024
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-news-is-a-social-construct-it-is-used-to-program-you/

FROM 2017: If all the “alternative” media ever does is report on “the news” (as decided by the MSM), then aren’t they just unwitting participants in the mockingbird media system? Join James for this heady thought for the day as he dissects the idea of “the news” and talks about the real value of an outlet like The Corbett Report.

