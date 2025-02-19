Announcing REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order

BUY THE BOOK: https://reportagebook.com/

I have published my first book. It's called REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order and it is available for purchase as a paperback or eBook (and—coming soon!—as an audiobook) from ReportageBook.com. Today on the podcast I talk about the book, its origins, the 16-year journey from conception to completion, and how you can support me in this endeavour if you are so inclined.

