Announcing REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order

The Corbett Report
Feb 19, 2025
BUY THE BOOK: https://reportagebook.com/

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/announcing-reportage/

I have published my first book. It's called REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order and it is available for purchase as a paperback or eBook (and—coming soon!—as an audiobook) from ReportageBook.com. Today on the podcast I talk about the book, its origins, the 16-year journey from conception to completion, and how you can support me in this endeavour if you are so inclined.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
