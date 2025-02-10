Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Raising Generation Next - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report
Feb 10, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/raising-generation-next/

In this important and wide-ranging conversation, James Corbett and Ernest Hancock discuss parenting. From corporal punishment to home schooling to protecting children from indoctrination, this edition of #SolutionsWatch explores the question of how to raise free, sovereign, independent human beings.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading The Corbett Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Corbett Report
Recent Episodes
USAID is a Deep State Trojan Horse
  The Corbett Report
Make Gaza Beautiful Again! - New World Next Week
  The Corbett Report
How to REALLY Resist Digital ID - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
DeepSeek and the "Sputnik Moment" (NWNW #579)
  The Corbett Report
The 8th Annual Fake News Awards
  The Corbett Report
Low-tech / No-tech - #SolutionsWatch
  The Corbett Report
FLASHBACK: The Fake News Story of 2023
  The Corbett Report