Raising Generation Next - #SolutionsWatch

In this important and wide-ranging conversation, James Corbett and Ernest Hancock discuss parenting. From corporal punishment to home schooling to protecting children from indoctrination, this edition of #SolutionsWatch explores the question of how to raise free, sovereign, independent human beings.

