What's the Story of WTC 1993? - Questions For Corbett

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/qfc-wtc93/

TheThrone writes in to ask Santa for a deep dive on the story of the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing for Christmas. Well, I don't know about Santa, but I'm here with a deep dive on what really happened at WTC 1993 . . . and a five-and-a-half-hour documentary on the complete story of Al Qaeda to boot! Enjoy!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.