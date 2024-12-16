Playback speed
Share post
What's the Story of WTC 1993? - Questions For Corbett

The Corbett Report
Dec 16, 2024
6
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/qfc-wtc93/

TheThrone writes in to ask Santa for a deep dive on the story of the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing for Christmas. Well, I don't know about Santa, but I'm here with a deep dive on what really happened at WTC 1993 . . . and a five-and-a-half-hour documentary on the complete story of Al Qaeda to boot! Enjoy!

