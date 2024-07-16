Who Had Access to the Twin Towers? - Questions For Corbett

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/who-had-access-to-the-twin-towers/

If you, like Ancap94, have been getting into 9/11 Truth lately, you might want to know who had demolition access to the Twin Towers before 9/11. If so, boy does Kevin Ryan have some answers for you! Join James for today's edition as he shines the light on Kevin Ryan's groundbreaking article on "Demolition Access to the World Trade Center Towers," the pre-9/11 WTC power down, and other long-forgotten bits of 9/11 conspiracy reality.

