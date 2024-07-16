Playback speed
Share post
Who Had Access to the Twin Towers? - Questions For Corbett

The Corbett Report
Jul 16, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/who-had-access-to-the-twin-towers/

If you, like Ancap94, have been getting into 9/11 Truth lately, you might want to know who had demolition access to the Twin Towers before 9/11. If so, boy does Kevin Ryan have some answers for you! Join James for today's edition as he shines the light on Kevin Ryan's groundbreaking article on "Demolition Access to the World Trade Center Towers," the pre-9/11 WTC power down, and other long-forgotten bits of 9/11 conspiracy reality.

The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Podcast
The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
