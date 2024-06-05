SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/who-post-mortem-on-chd-tv/

via CHD.TV: The World Health Organization’s annual meeting has concluded — what were the main takeaways? Join today’s co-hosts of ‘Good Morning CHD’ as they recap the week of events and share their thoughts on the future of international public health. Don’t miss the critical conversation!

VIDEO COURTESY CHD.TV / RUMBLE

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.