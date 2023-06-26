The Corbett Report
WTF Just Happened in Russia? with Rolo Slavskiy
WTF Just Happened in Russia? with Rolo Slavskiy

and
Rurik Skywalker
Jun 26, 2023
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1813-wtf-just-happened-in-russia-with-rolo-slavskiy/

Rolo Slavskiy joins James to discuss the crazy events in Russia this past weekend. Did Yevgeny Prigozhin just lead a mutiny? A coup attempt? Was this a psyop? A false flag? A "special military operation" (to use the Kremlin's lingo)? Or something else entirely? And, is it really over? If so, who won? Buckle up and get your notebook ready, folks. This is going to be a data dump.

Read Rolo’s blog on Substack:

The Slavland Chronicles
Covering the wars in the Slavlands.
By Rolo Slavskiy

