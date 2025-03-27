Playback speed
Your DNA Is For Sale (And Wojcicki's Bidding!) - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Mar 27, 2025
8
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw586/

This week on New World Next Week: Your DNA is for sale, but who's buying? (Answer: Wojcicki); due process in the US is a thing of the past as US treats unconvicted criminals worse than Nazis; and there's a whole slurry of NWNW updates to go through this decade-week.

