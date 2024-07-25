AI Ring of Steel Descends on Paris - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw563/

This week on the New World Next Week: Biden drops out of the (s)election race while congress genuflects to their real leader; the Crowdstrike fiasco was a win for evil online disinformationists (say the establishment stooges); and Paris nabs 1000 dastardly spies in the lead up to the AI drone surveillance Olympics.

